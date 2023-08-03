Gokomere nuns acquitted of assaulting drunk teacher

MASVINGO-Magistrate Conceptor Ngwerume acquitted four Roman Catholic nuns and a security guard stationed at Gokomere Mission for assaulting a male student teacher who invaded a covenant.

Margareth Gotami (40), Evangelista Mukondyo (66), Forget Shezhu (32), Maria Rumbidzai Dube (62) and Clever Chibhimidza (60) were acquitted after the court concluded that there was no evidence pointing to them as assailants.

The four nuns are also teachers at Gokomere High School, while Chibhimidza is a security guard.

Magistrate Ngwerume also considered that Prince Muchanyarei (21), a Masvingo Teachers’ College student was drunk on the day. She also noted that Muchanyarei did not suffer any permanent injuries.

The incident happened on July 9, 2023, around 8 pm.

Circumstances are that Muchanyarei returned to the mission after a beer drink. He mistakenly knocked and tried to open a door at the nuns’ covenant.

The nuns then called Chibhimidza. When he arrived, the four allegedly joined him in assaulting Muchanyarei with sticks and open hands.

Tarisai Muvengi prosecuted.

