Drunk man hacks friend to death with axe for making fun of his old Mazda

Harare – A beer binge ended in tragedy after an irate man axed his friend to death for mocking his old Mazda truck.

The 59-year-old man from Epworth, Zimbabwe, struck his friend with an axe three times on the head. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

It is alleged that on March 26 the two were drinking at a bar at Glenwood Shopping Centre in Epworth when the victim made fun of the accused’s old Mazda B1600 truck.

The accused took offence at the mockery and without saying a word, he went to his car and took out an axe that was behind the seat.

He allegedly charged towards the victim and struck him three times on the head with the axe, inflicting deep cuts.

The victim died on the spot due to the injuries he sustained. The accused was not asked to plead when he appeared in court at the weekend.

In a similar incident, a beer brawl ended in tragedy after a 20-year-old man from Bulawayo stabbed his friend to death over a girl.

The suspect stabbed the victim several times all over his body and allegedly sliced his intestines with an okapi knife during the alcohol-fuelled fight.

The victim died from his injuries while being treated at Mpilo Hospital and his attacker has been charged with murder.