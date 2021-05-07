Mnangagwa signs Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill into law

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnagnagwa has signed into law the Constitutional Amendment Bill number two which sailed through senate on Tuesday.

The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi described the development as historic.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill Number Two sailed through parliament after getting the required two thirds majority at both the lower and upper houses.

At the lower house at least 191 legislators predominantly from Zanu PF voted for its passage while 22 legislators voted against it

The bill sailed through the upper house after sixty five senators voted in favour of the bill while only 10 voted against it.

The Bill seeks to extend women’s quota by two more terms, removes the clause on running mates and extend tenure of medically fit judges beyond the stipulated 70 years. It also gives impetus to Government’s devolution agenda.