Church woman caught selling weed

A JOHANE masowe apostolic Bindura woman was slapped with a $400 fine yesterday by a Bindura magistrate after she was convicted of selling 75 sachets of dagga.

Laiza Mtyida (45) of the Johane masowe nguwo chena church popularly known as Madzima from house number 906 Clever hill, Bindura pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera who fined her $400 failure to pay would earn her 2 months behind bars.

In mitigation Madzimai told the court that due to economic hardships she had no option than to indulge into drug dealing in a bid to fend for her family.

“Your worship it is not a secret that things are tough in Zimbabwe indeed I committed this crime but it was a situation beyond my control l was trying to fend for my family, may the honourable court spare me a custodial sentence because l still need to fend for them,” she lamented.

Prosecutor Tariro Janhi told the court on October 6 detectives from Bindura approached Mtyida after discovering that she was selling dagga at her place of residents, they introduced themselves to her and conducted searches in her room.

The detectives found 75 sachets of dagga packed in a 2kg plastic weighing 190 grammes which were hidden between a folded blankets which was on the bed