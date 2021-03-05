Chitungwiza Land Baron Collapses And Dies In Remand Prison

A Chitungwiza Land baron, Fredrick Mabamba who was in remand prison reportedly collapsed and died today, The Herald reports. His death was reportedly confirmed by one of his aides to the publication who said he died upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital:

Yes, it is true that Mabamba has died. He collapsed at remand prison and was rushed to Parirenyatwa (group of Hospitals) where he was pronounced dead upon arrival

Zanu PF Patriots on Twitter had already shared the news of his death as they said he was a dedicated educationist who set up 13 private schools in Chitungwiza:

Former ZANU PF Hre Provincial Member Dr Frederick Mabamba has died. Dr Mabamba died at Parirenyatwa where he had been taken to by Prison Authorities as he was in remand. Dr Mabamba served the Party in different leadership roles such as Dep Sec for Admin Hre Province DCC Secretary for Administration Chitungwiza and also served as Deputy Mayor Chitungwiza Municipality, Councillor Wards 11 and 25.

He had passion for education which saw him graduate with a Doctorate in Education and also saw him establish over 13 Private Schools in Chitungwiza including Frederick Mabamba High School, St Mary’s Colleges and Long Range College.His works were blighted by several accusations of land baronry and died at a time when he was in custody facing several accounts of selling state lands valued at over US $20 million.

The Chitungwiza land baron was arrested last month for parceling out state land to home seekers.

More: The Herald