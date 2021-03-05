13 die in car accidents as lockdown rush opens up the economy

Thirteen people died in two separate road accidents which occurred in Manicaland and Mashonaland Provinces today.

Seven people died on the 67 km peg along Mutare-Nyanga Road when a fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck. The other six were killed in Madziva near the Wimbo Shribe when a BMW vehicle hit a pedestrian, veered off the road and rammed five other pedestrians killing them on the spot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents.

“Both accidents occurred in the morning around 11 am. We will release more information later,” he said.