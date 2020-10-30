Chipinge cyclist dies after hitting ox-drawn scotch cart

CHIPINGE – Garikai Tshauke (18) recently died in Chipinge after his bicycle collided with an ox-driven scotch cart during the night.

Tshauke died on the spot while another person that he was with on the bicycle was rushed to hospital.

Efforts to get a comment from Police were futile.

Ward 30 Councilor Naison Ndhlovu confirmed the incident and urged locals not to use scotch carts or bicycles at night.

The accident occurred in Mahenye Village under Chief Mahenye in Ward 30 as the two were coming from Ndande Village. https://masvingomirror.com