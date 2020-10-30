African Reformed Church Bishop Mundondo dies

MASVINGO –Leader of the African Reformed Church, Bishop Besaniel Macheka Mundondo (95) has died. He died on Monday of old age.

African Reformed Church is a breakaway from the Dutch Reformed Church and was led by the late Jonasi Mudadirwa Zvobgo.

A close family member told The Mirror that Bishop Mundondo was buried at Mundondo Village under Chief Murinye on Thursday.

“Bishop Mundondo died on Monday and was buried on Thursday. He died aged 95. He dedicated himself to serving in the liberation struggle,” said the source.

Bishop Mundondo was born on October 4, 1925.

He is survived by three children, 30 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.