Chikomba building inspector’s wife drags hubby’s ex-girlfriend to court

CHIKOMBA- The wife of a building inspector at Chikomba Rural District Council who could no longer stand her husband’s pestering girlfriend has applied for a peace order at the Chivhu Magistrates Court.

Christopher Chitongo’s wife Catherine Zvavamwe wanted an order that compels, Nyengeterai Muganyi a teacher at Runyararo Primary school to stop calling her husband or her, stop sending messages to the two and to stop forcing herself into Chitongo’s car whenever she comes across it, among other things.

Muganyi who is in the habit of sending obscene messages to Chitongo and his wife was ordered by Resident Magistrate Ngoni Nduna to pay a surety of $300 that she was not going to continue bothering the Chitongos.

Muganyi spent a night in cells after she failed to immediately raise the $300 surety.

Zvavamwe also wanted the courts to force a transfer of Muganyi from the school as she feared that her children would be victimised.

The court was told that Muganyi had an extra marital affair with Chitongo and the two separated but the former was not happy and she then started sending obscene messages to the couple.

Muganyi was so pestering that the couple would sometimes be forced to switch off their phones as she continuously phoned.

She sent more than 76 vulgar messages to Chitongo and would sometimes display Chitongo’s photos on her profile.