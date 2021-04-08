Avenging spirit torments own family

THE avenging spirit of a Zimunya woman who was murdered by her eldest son has brought misery to her family by allegedly killing more than 50 of her descendants.

For the past 44 years, the Mujaji family has not known any peace as the spirit of Maeni Kuzipa wreaks havoc and demands appeasement.

The late Bayai Oswald Mujaji allegedly murdered his mother, Kuzipa, for ritual purposes in 1962 after he had consulted a traditional healer to acquire wealth enhancing charms.

Mujaji’s nephew, Moses Mujaji, said to date, at least 50 people have been killed by the spirit, adding that the family risks being wiped out if no appeasement is done.

“When Kuzipa’s spirit manifests, she tells us that Oswald went to a traditional healer who instructed him to strike anything or anyone that would appear on the mirror that he had been given.

“Kuzipa appeared on the mirror and Oswald struck her with a knife. When he got home, she was already dead,” said Moses.

Initially Kuzipa’s spirit was manifesting through Oswald’s daughter, Ennah. She is now manifesting through Moses’ sister, Doreen.

According to reports, the Mujajis usually suffer from short illnesses before dying.

Among those who have allegedly passed on due to the avenging spirit are Karakadzai, Richard, Muriel, Farai, Kingston (Jnr), Genius, Mufaro, Taona Nasibhera, Abigail Musiringofa and Simbarashe.

“The list is endless, my uncles’ families have perished too.

“We are dying in our numbers, yet Oswald’s children do not want to come forward so that we find a lasting solution to this issue.

“We need our family to be free from this spirit which is tormenting us day and night,” said Moses.

The matter is currently pending before acting Chief Zimunya’s court.

The matter was adjourned to a later date after some family members defaulted the hearing. – Manica Post