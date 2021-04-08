Sean Williams nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award

Zimbabwe Chevrons Captain Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March following his outstanding performances against Afghanistan last month.

The other nominees for the accolade are Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India.

Williams was shortlisted for the award after playing two Tests against Afghanistan in which he scored a total of 264 runs, including two centuries, and took two wickets.

He made 105 in the first match which Zimbabwe won by 10 wickets inside two days.

In the second Test, Williams scored an unbeaten 151, although his side lost by six wickets.

Williams went on to play three T20Is against Afghanistan wherein he scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 .

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (India), Lizelle Lee (South Africa) and Punam Raut (India) are the nominees for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for March.

The three nominees for each of the categories are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month.

Fans can vote on www.icc-cricket.com for their favourite ICC Player of the month.