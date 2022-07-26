Zimbabwe Medicines Authority Gives Nod to Cannabis Use in Medicines

HARARE – Zimbabwe is allowing cannabis to be sold for the first time as part of complimentary medicines given to patients.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has invited all licensed cannabis and hemp producers, manufacturers, importers, exporters and retail pharmacists to apply for approval to sell the products.

The regulator requested those interested to provide product samples and also allow its officials to inspect production sites. “Unlicensed sellers of cannabis will be prosecuted for selling unapproved complimentary medicines,” it said in a letter, dated July 18.

The southern African nation is seeking to boost income from cannabis as it gradually shifts away from tobacco, the main cash-crop. The approval will help spur an industry that the country’s Treasury estimates has the potential to reach $1.25 billion a year.

Cannabis for medicinal purposes has “immense potential” to generate export receipts and tax revenues, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said.

Medicinal cannabis is mostly used to manage pain as an alternative to regular pharmaceutical drugs. Medical research shows that it has the ability to reduce physical pain and can also be effective in helping ease neurological distress.

Davison Kaiyo, a spokesperson at the regulator, didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions.

The Authority is now receiving and assessing applications for approval for HEMP-Based Cannabidiol (CBD) products as complimentary medicines. pic.twitter.com/g2QNwzjQRr — Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (@MCAZofficial) July 26, 2022

– Bloomberg

