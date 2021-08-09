Mnangagwa extends level four lockdown

The President Cde Emmersonn Mnangagwa has extended the Level four Lockdown by a further two weeks.

In a virtual address to the nation this Monday evening,the President said although the number of new cases per day has gone down considerably,the number of deaths and cases per day is still high hence the need for the extension.

He also noted that the country still has a long way to go in order to reach the targeted 60 percent herd immunity.

Since then the nation has made good progress in containing the third wave.The increase in new cases per day has gone down considerably in the past two weeks.This is a clear indication that the pandemic is under control.Unfortunately the number of new cases and deaths per day remain unacceptably high.It is for this reason that the current Level 4 lockdown has to be extended by a further 2 weeks.

The President also cited trends in countries close to Zimbabwe whose cases continue to increase.

Several countries are beginning to experience fourth wave,quite worrisome are the trends in countries close to us.In most all of our neighbours infections have shown an upward trend,we therefore need to be vigilant now if not later of we are to avoid a fourth wave,he added.

He thus urged the Zimbabweans to get vaccinated indicating that there is no excuse to decide otherwise.

Everyone eligible for vaccination ,must get vaccinated urgently.There is no good reason to delay,rather we should feel the urge to protect our families,neighbours and the nation,said the President.

As at 08 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 116 327 confirmed cases, including 88 829 recoveries and 3 900 deaths. To date, a total of 1 864 204 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. – ZBC