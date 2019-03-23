Govt happy with distribution of medicines in Chipinge, Chimanimani

HARARE – The Ministry of Health and Child Care says it is happy with medical supplies reaching Cyclone Idai affected areas and has pledged to increase surveillance to ensure it is not diverted and abused.

The Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obediah Moyo said he is happy that medical supplies for Cyclone Idai victims are reaching intended destinations adding that measures to ensure accountability have been put in place to guard against their abuse.

All medicines from the Tanzanian government among other supplies have been allocated to Silverstone Clinic and are being distributed to all health facilities, said Minister Moyo during his tour of Chimanimani and Chipinge.

Dr Moyo said in future, government intend to have a computerised system to register all medical supplies that come into each health facility or is dispensed to patients to increase accountability. – ZBC