Zanu PF deploys 2200 tonnes for its electioneering Pfumvudza scheme

Over 2 200 tonnes of seed has been distributed to GMB depots across the country under the Presidential Inputs Scheme, with areas that are normally inaccessible during the rainy season receiving the largest chunk of the seed.

Farmers are now expected to collect the inputs before the start of the first rains.

Outstanding areas are set to get the their inputs in the near future, as seed houses under the programme led by Valley Seeds ramp up production and delivery of the seed to GMB depots for onward transmission to farmers.

The Pfumvudza programme, which contributed 33 percent of maize output last year, is expected to anchor the upcoming summer cropping season through supporting 3,5 million farmers in rural and urban areas.

Throughout the week, a number of trucks could be seen loading and departing the Valley Seeds depot in Ruwa with seed taking it to various destinations.

Valley Seeds is the main distributor of the Pfumvudza Presidential Inputs.

Most of the seed was being taken to GMB depots in Gutu, Masvingo, Mutasa, Hwedza, Kadoma and Rafingora. In an interview Valley Seeds commercial director Mr Tich Mapongah said they expect to finish the inputs distribution by month-end.

“Currently we are loading seed for the Presidential Inputs Programme,” said Mr Mapongah.

“Most of the seed has gone out and we have a number trucks parked outside, busy loading the Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs.

“We are at the peak now and in most areas, we have been able to send the seed to a number of GMB depots across the country. What we are trying to do is to distribute widely as much as we can so that almost every depot has something to start working on.”

Mr Mapongah said high potential areas in the northern parts of Zimbabwe have received most of the seed.

Focus has now shifted on the southern part of the country where early maturity varieties are being dispatched.

“Deliveries are ongoing, as most of the trucks that are outside are destined for the southern parts of the country in Matabeleland North and Masvingo provinces. Seed houses under the Pfumvudza Presidential Inputs Scheme have now distributed 2 279 tonnes of seed to date,” said Mr Mapongah.

Distribution of traditional grains is expected to start next week and will also be taken to the southern parts of the country.

“We started to distribute seed to areas we had challenges in terms of road network where we normally have challenges when it is raining.

“We started with those areas so that when the rains come the seed would already have been distributed there.

“Some areas are very difficult to reach when it rains. So we have already managed to send seed into those areas. We are also trying to make sure that all the seed will be in GMB depots by end of this month so that by the time it starts to rain, every farmer will have the seed in their homes,” said Mr Mapongah.

In separate interviews on Thursday, truck drivers said they were excited to be transporting Pfumvudza inputs.

One of the truck drivers at Valley Seeds warehouse in Ruwa, Mr Ulster Njangire said: “I am delivering 30 tonnes to GMB Masvingo for the Presidential Inputs Scheme and this is my sixth trip.” Another driver, Mr Shepherd Chidamba said: “I have loaded maize for and I am taking the seed to Nyika District in Masvingo. I have so far delivered seed in Nyanga, Mutare, Chipinge, Mount Darwin and Karoi.”

Mr Peter Beyasi, another driver, said the was delivering the inputs to Jerera in Masvingo province. He was on his third trip after delivering in Bindura and Mhangura. Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said: “We are happy about the early distribution of inputs. It shows effective preparedness especially with a normal to above normal rainfall forecast.” – Herald

