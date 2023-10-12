Meteorological Department Warns Of Thunderstorms, Violent Winds And Lightning

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe has warned members of the public to brace for possible thunderstorms, violent winds and lightning from Friday. In the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast issued on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, MSD in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department said:

Briefly, cloudy conditions are expected countrywide but Matabeleland North, Bulawayo metropolitan as well as northern districts of Matabeleland South should expect some thunderstorms later in the afternoon. These thunderstorms may be associated with violent winds and lightning therefore members of the public should take note of these and protect themselves and their possessions.

The report also indicated that On Wednesday the country experienced mild conditions with clear skies in the morning. However, clouds started to develop in the mid-morning in Mashonaland Provinces, Harare metropolitan, and parts of Manicaland. Despite the clouds, temperatures remained hot throughout the country.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023 (today) more moisture is entering the country from the northwest, leading to the formation of clouds later in the day. These clouds will be prominent in Mashonaland Provinces, Harare metropolitan, and northern parts of Manicaland. The hot temperatures will persist, and the presence of moisture will make it feel even hotter.

The report highlighted several impacts of the weather conditions. The dry grass and windy conditions increase the risk of veld fires. The sunny weather enhances evapotranspiration and may lead to dehydration and heat-related illnesses. It is advised to wear a sunhat, carry an umbrella, and stay hydrated when outdoors.

Starting veld fires is strongly discouraged. Crops should be adequately irrigated, and animals should be hydrated to reduce heat stress. In areas where thunderstorms are expected, appropriate shelter should be sought due to the potential for violent winds and lightning. – Pindula

