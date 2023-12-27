Heavy rains recorded in most parts of Zimbabwe

HEAVY rains have been received in some parts of the country with some areas recording as much as 93mm of rainfall within 24 hours, confirming the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) prediction of torrential rains countrywide.

In a statement, the MSD said the country effectively on Tuesday will receive heavy rains until Saturday.

In a weather update on Wednesday, the weather forecaster said excessive rains have been received in some parts of the country including Hwange, in Matabeleland North.

“As the cloud band moved further into Zimbabwe, widespread thunderstorms were recorded across the country. The highest measured amounts of rainfall were at; Rushinga 93mm, Murehwa 77mm, Makuti 72mm, Macheke 66mm, Zindi 64mm, Hwange 63mm, Nyamaropa 58mm, Nyakomba 51mm and Masvingo 50mm. The other rainfall amounts were below 50mm,” reads the statement.

The cloud band is sweeping across the country from the West to the East and thunderstorm activity is still expected across the country due to the prevailing cloud band.

“However, as it continues to move eastwards heavier falls are expected in Mashonaland Central and East, Harare Metropolitan, Northern parts of Midlands and Mashonaland Central and East, Harare Metropolitan. These storms may also be accompanied by lightning and hail therefore the public should take precautionary measures,” read the statement.

The MSD said the rainy conditions are expected to decline countrywide into Friday as the cloud band moves further east.

Source – The Chronicle

