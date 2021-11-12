Watch: Kanye West calls himself a young Vladimir Putin

The second part of the Kanye West (now known as Ye) interview with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” premiered on YouTube on Friday morning.

The episode is a follow-up to last week’s wildly entertaining and controversial episode where he grabbed headlines for his unfiltered takes on a host of topics. He also took the opportunity to give nemesis Drake his flowers.

“Let’s have Drake just have his (shine) for what he meant for my life specifically and what he’s meant for rap over the past decade specifically,” he said. “This is a very important artist that actually added something to the algorithm.”

Part 2 opens with Larry Hoover Jr. joining Ye to talk about his father’s incarceration and state his case for his early release. Hoover Sr. is an American gang leader who is currently serving six life sentences.

After Hoover Jr.’s brief cameo, Ye continued where he left off from pt. 1 as he regaled numerous stories of his experiences with famous friends such as Jay-Z, Virgil Abloh, Elon Musk and Dave Chappelle.

At one point, while explaining why he still wears Nike socks, despite his long-running relationship with adidas, Ye went on a rant about how the clothing giants need to respect black creators. During this rant, he called himself a young Vladimir Putin. "I'm gonna lay them on their back," he said. "Gap, Adidas, I run it. I'm Putin… I realised that I'm a young Putin.

"I used to say I was a young Vladimir until I realised that culture is an oil. Culture is an energy, and I'm the king of culture for the past 20, and the next 2 000 years."

“I used to say I was a young Vladimir until I realised that culture is an oil. Culture is an energy, and I’m the king of culture for the past 20, and the next 2 000 years.” Later in the interview, after explaining why he thinks women run the world, the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul revealed that he accesses Onlyfans off bootlegging hot-spot, Reddit. kanye says he bootlegs girls onlyfans from reddit 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/E0YwFMEeDA — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) November 12, 2021 Earlier in the week, Ye and “Crank That” rapper Solja Boy officially squashed their beef via text after Ye had made a negative remark about Solja Boy’s verse that didn’t make the cut on his album, “Donda”.

