Trevor Noah addresses Kanye West beef: ‘I still love him despite the s*** that he talks’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been taking public jabs at Trevor Noah for a while now. Earlier in the year, Ye was even suspended from Instagram for what the company described as “hate speech, harassment and bullying” towards the South African comic.

In his latest diss, last week Ye referred to Noah as being “not even from America, he just look black”, which sparked uproar on Mzansi Twitter. Responding to a question from an audience member who asked him why he was beefing with Ye, Noah shared some of his most open and sincere remarks on the topic yet. “I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about Kanye West,” he said, which drew laughter from the crowd. “No, genuinely I mean this.”

Noah then lambasted how society seemingly ignored how Ye said that he had a mental health issue and that he wasn’t taking his medication but no one seemingly cares enough to step in. He then went on to share an analogy of how his grandfather had bipolar and his family’s role was to support him even when he was having one of his episodes. Noah also added that all of his comments towards Ye were coming from a place of concern and not meant to be malicious.

He went on to explain how he grew up listening to Ye’s music. “There are few hip hop artists who have shaped how I see music. The punchlines that he had in every single song, it was like listening to comedy, the sketches that he had, he loved stand up comedy… I still love him despite the s*** that he talks.” Noah then made reference to how when he grew up people here in SA would tell you to your face when you were out of order instead of sitting by and acting like they don’t see what’s going on, before adding that he felt like Americans do nothing about the things they see happening in front of their eyes until it’s too late.

“I don’t have beef with a human being that has expressed openly that they’re dealing with a mental health issue. What I have beef with is is as society not coming together around a person and say, ‘Hey maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything’.”

