Rihanna would never quit music for good because it is the “foundation” on which the rest of her endeavours “flourish”.
The 31-year-old star hasn’t released an album since 2016’s ‘Anti’ but has embarked on a number of acting projects and seen her lifestyle empire explode, but she insisted they don’t mean she’ll give up singing as her music is the “foundation” on which the rest of her endeavours “flourish”.
Asked if she’d ever quit music, she said: “Oh, nooo. Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it.
“It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie — it all started with music.
“It was my first pen pal-ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”