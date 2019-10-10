T.I. put his foot in his mouth again after saying that there isn’t space for Nicki Minaj on the top 50 greatest rappers list he made with his expediTIously podcast.

In a clip from the podcast, T.I. and his co-hosts for the episode discuss their list for the top 50 greatest rappers the “Chun Li” rapper comes up and he says that ” it’s between Lil Kim and Nicki, I don’t think we can have both”.

The reason, according to him, being that they are a reflection of each other. Following this they had a vote in the room and Lil Kim won unanimously.