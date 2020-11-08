Mimi Moana’s final post celebrating Birthday moments before car crash with Ginimbi

Mimi Moana’s Final Moments Celebrating Her Birthday Just Before Accident

In a sad turn of events, socialite, video vixen and fitness bunny Michelle Amuli, popularly known as Mimi Moana, died last night in a fatal accident along with flamboyant businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

Earlier on in the night, the sultry video vixen was enjoying her 26th birthday celebrations at the Dreams Night Club in the capital. Below is the last video post she made on social media platform Instagram just hours before her death.

Video Player Mimi Moana’s Final Moments Celebrating Her Birthday Just Before Accident (Video Credit/Instagram)

Ironically, a few minutes after she made the video post it was flagged by Instagram for being inappropriate after some social media users reported it.

Moana then shared a picture in which she had covered herself up using photo editing software. She claimed that people had complained about her lack of clothing and said that she had decided to give in to their complaints.

The 26-year-old socialite died together with Ginimbi and two other people in a fiery car crash which occured along the Borrowdale Road in the capital, in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident was confirmed by National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement released a few hours after the accident.

iHarare is publishing the full statement from the police in its entirety.