“It’s stressful for her. She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him. All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

Kim’s famous family is also worried about the rapper.

The insider said: “Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen. The entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won’t help. They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now.

“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged, because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”

Meanwhile, Kanye told Trump during his meeting that he doesn’t think he has bipolar disorder and believes he was just battling with “sleep deprivation”.

He said: “What I think is we don’t need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain. I wasn’t actually bipolar, I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

Kanye – who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with his wife Kim – had previously been open about his bipolar disorder.

He explained: “I think it’s important for us to have open conversations about mental health – especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking a medication. I think it’s good that when I had my first complete blackout at age five, my mom didn’t fully medicate me. Because I might have never been ‘Ye’. And there’s times where at least I’m happy that I know [I’m bipolar.]”