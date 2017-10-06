Unlucky Kendrick Lamar fans have taken to social media to vent their outrage after losing out on the chance to get tickets for his forthcoming Damn UK tour. Tickets for the Humble hitmaker’s 2018 jaunt went on sale at 9am on 6 October but seemingly sold out within seconds.

Many claimed that they were immediately informed that tickets for the rapper’s shows had sold out amid huge demand. “I’ve been on o2 since half 8 this morning trying to get Kendrick Lamar Tickets, for them to be sold out at 9:01… Pls add more dates!?” one fan tweeted.

However, minutes later, tickets were relisted on secondary ticket websites such as GetMeIn.com, where standing tickets were being sold for upwards of £140, leading many to believe that touts had gotten the upper hand.

“What the actual f**k @TicketmasterUK. Sold out before going on sale. Some next level shady s**t.” one person tweeted.

A second said: “Kendrick Lamar sold out in minutes, and Seatwave is flooded with tickets for 3x the prices. I want you to know you’re a leech, reseller.”

Another fan urged Lamar and Live Nation to” DO SOMETHING ABOUT TOUTS !!!!!!! 9:01AM all tickets sold out for UK but hundreds already on reselling sites !!!!!”

Demand for tickets to see the Grammy winner live has sky-rocketed after it was revealed that the rapper’s album had earned him his third No.1 record and sold around 2.3 million units since its release on 14 April.

He will play six dates in the UK next spring, kicking things off in Dublin’s 3Arena on 7 March, then making stops in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, before closing with two shows at London’s O2 arena.