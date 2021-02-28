Justin Bieber to release ‘Justice’ album on March 19

Justin Bieber will release a new album on March 19, and has revealed the title of the new record will be ‘Justice’.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the album cover for his upcoming sixth studio record, which he told fans will be titled ‘Justice’ and will be available in just three weeks’ time.

Writing alongside the cover art, he said: “JUSTICE the album March 19th.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity.

“In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united.

“This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal (sic)”

“Justice” will follow the “Love Yourself” hitmaker’s 2020 record “Changes”, which was his first full album in five years, following 2015’s “Purpose”.

Meanwhile, Justin recently gave an update on the progress of his upcoming album.

The “Lonely” singer shared snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he’s got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.

Alongside one picture of him staring at sheets of paper, he wrote: “going over track listing for the album. (sic)’

He also captioned a black and white shot of him with his mouth wide open: “how this album makes me feel (sic).”