Masiyiwa Ranked World’s 11th Richest Black Person

Zimbabwean-born telecoms magnate Strive Masiyiwa was ranked the 11th richest black billionaire by Forbes as of 24 February 2021.

Masiyiwa made it to the list of the world’s top 15 billionaires which includes bi/multiracial individuals with Black ancestry.

According to Visual Capitalist, using Forbes real-time billionaire list to highlight the most financially successful Black people, Alinko Dangote of Nigeria (net worth $11.5 billion) is the richest black person on earth while Masiyiwa (net worth ($1.4 billion) is ranked 11th.

