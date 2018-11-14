Ed Sheeran adds second Cape Town show to sold out SA Tour

Following the overwhelming response from Cape Town fans, Ed Sheeran announced a second and final show that will take place in Cape Town on 28 March.

Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and talented musicians, selling-out stadiums across the globe including South Africa where three stadium concerts in Johannesburg and Cape Town sold out in minutes. This will be the first time in history that a second concert date has been added at Cape Town stadium for an international tour.

BIG Concerts ✔@BigConcerts Following the overwhelming response from CPT fans, #EdSheeran is pleased to announce a 2nd & final show at Cape Town Stadium on Thurs 28 March 2019. Tix go on sale: 15 Nov at 9am from http://Bigconcerts.co.za . More info: http://bit.ly/EdSheeranSA #Divideworldtour #dividetourSA

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Computicket is the only authorised ticket vendor for the tour and fans are reminded that tickets purchased from third party websites and unauthorised resellers are not valid for entry at the venues.

2019 SA STADIUM TOUR



Saturday 23rd March Johannesburg FNB Stadium – SOLD OUT

Sunday 24th March Johannesburg FNB Stadium – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 27th March Cape Town Cape Town Stadium – SOLD OUT

Thursday 28th March Cape Town Cape Town Stadium – NEW DATE

GENERAL SALE

15 November 2018 // 9am // www.computicket.com