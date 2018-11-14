War veterans recall Chris Mutsvangwa

WAR veterans in Mashonaland West province have resolved to recall Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa on allegations of sowing divisions.

Mutsvangwa also stands accused of alienating himself from the membership after being appointed the Special Advisor to President Mnangagwa.

ZNLWVA provincial chairperson for Mashonaland West Cornelius Muwoni confirmed the resolution made at a provincial council meeting in Chinhoyi saying the province was yet to write to Cde Mutsvangwa advising him of the developments.

