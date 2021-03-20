DStv Zimbabwe premium subscribers can now get Showmax for free

DSTV viewers in Zimbabwe now have access to the popular Showmax online streaming service, opening up a huge amount of viewing content to be enjoyed on smart TVs and other watching devices.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the service was launched on March 2.

“DStv Premium customers are eligible for this exciting value-added service at no extra cost, while Compact Plus, Compact and Access customers can access it at 50 per cent of the price, as a special offer for Zimbabwe,” she said.

Showmax is an internet-based service with a large and varied selection of content, including international televisions series, top-of-the-range documentaries, children’s programming and South African content. It is accessed through apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

“Showmax can be watched on any two different devices simultaneously and subscribers can view their selected content continuously and uninterrupted,” said Ms Dziva.

“This is an exciting and much-anticipated development for Zimbabwean DStv subscribers and we are sure this will be a welcome addition to the wealth of information, education and entertainment provided by DStv to viewers,” said Ms Dziva.

“Zimbabwean customers have been asking for this service for some time and as a product that has been highly successful in South Africa, we are sure it will have similar success here.”

TECHZIM