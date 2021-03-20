In Zimbabwe, new lockdown looms

HARARE – Three weeks after relaxing the stringent lockdown, the Zimbabwe government says it won’t hesitate to impose another lockdown.

It’s warning citizens against being careless about coronavirus protocols.

The country’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be increasing again.

This after falling to its lowest level in past weeks.

The country now has over 36,000 COVID-19 positive infections and over 1,500 deaths.

Meanwhile, government says it’s targeting to vaccinate 10-million people, including teachers who opened schools last week.

Zimbabwe received Sinopharm doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China recently.