In Zimbabwe, new lockdown looms

HARARE – Three weeks after relaxing the stringent lockdown, the Zimbabwe government says it won’t hesitate to impose another lockdown.
It’s warning citizens against being careless about coronavirus protocols.
The country’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be increasing again.
This after falling to its lowest level in past weeks.
The country now has over 36,000 COVID-19 positive infections and over 1,500 deaths.
Meanwhile, government says it’s targeting to vaccinate 10-million people, including teachers who opened schools last week.
Zimbabwe received Sinopharm doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China recently.