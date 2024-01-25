Burna Boy in Grammys live event line-up

Spread the love

The Grammys has announced that Nigerian megastar Burna Boy is one of the performing artistes at the 2024 live award show in another historic feat for Africa.

Burna Boy is set to make history by becoming the first African artiste to perform at the Grammys live recording award show in an announcement made on January 22, 2024.

This is another landmark feat for the Nigerian superstar who holds the record of being the first Nigerian artiste operating within the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy when he won it in 2021 for Best Global Album for his fifth album “Twice As Tall.”

At the 2024 Grammys scheduled for February 5, Burna Boy is nominated in four categories which is a Nigerian record for most nominations in a Grammy year. Among his nominations is the Best Melodic Rap Performance for his single “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage which makes him the first Nigerian lead artist to be nominated outside of the global categories.

Burna Boy’s performance at the 2024 Grammys is the second time he will be performing at a Grammys event after he performed at the 2020 Grammys Premiere show. — pulsenigeria

