British-Zimbabwean R n B singer Donel dances through the day in ‘Motion’ visual: Watch

Leaping out of bed to check himself in the mirror, Donel, the United Kingdom rising star with Zimbabwean roots dances throughout his music video for ‘Motion’.

As the first hook comes in, he summons his kid brother to join him. Next, he goes outside in a purple light jacket to dance with a young lady wearing electric blue braids.

By the time the next hook comes in, more dancers join him. Watch the video that came out less than a week ago below. It is from his latest project, ‘African Boy Pt 1’, out now.

The three-track EP is ” a unique blend of airy Afrobeats production and sticky pop hooks”.

Source: Grange Cake