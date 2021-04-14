Biti Bounces Back In Parliament

HARARE – Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Tendai Biti, who is the current MDC Alliance vice president, and his five colleagues have bounced back to Parliament following their controversial expulsion a few weeks ago.

According to HStv News, the High Court ruled that the man who recalled them was not from PDP.

Former Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume told the publication that they are in the process of getting the order to serve the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.

Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya — Mbizo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu — Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu — Pumula and Regai Tsunga — Mutasa South were recalled from Parliament by a PDP faction on 17 March this year.

One Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP secretary-general wrote to Mudenda advising him that the six had ceased to represent their party.

The letter was copied to MDC-Tsvangirai, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, the Multiracial Christian Democracy, Zanu Ndonga, Zimbabwe People First and Transform Zimbabwe, which were all part of the MDC-Alliance ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

The recalls came after High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba, said the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga has the power to recall the party’s MPs and councillors who have joined the post-election MDC-Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.