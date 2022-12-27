Beyoncé set to perform her first concert in five years

Beyoncé is set to give a concert for the first time in almost five years. The 41-year-old superstar – who released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album “Renaissance” earlier this year – has not performed a full-length concert since 2018 but is reportedly gearing up for an hour-long show at the five-star Atlantis, The Palm resort in Dubai, on January 21, following in the footsteps of fellow pop legend Kylie Minogue.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Beyoncé is being lined up to sing at Atlantis as part of a huge event. The hotel has put on a range of massive performances recently, with Kylie Minogue booked in to perform on New Year’s Eve.”

The insider went on to add that invites have already been sent out for the event and teased that tickets to see the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker – who is thought to have signed a deal worth £20 million for the show – are like “gold dust”, noting that several celebrity guests will be in attendance. The source added: “Invites have been sent out for the event with Beyoncé – which is being billed as an hour-long performance – and it’s the hottest ticket in town. Afterwards, there is a party with Swedish House Mafia who are booked to do a DJ set.

This will be Beyoncé’s first proper live show since she performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in 2018. “Tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world on the night. ”

