50 Cents addresses “Supastar” DaBaby homephobic comments: tells Elton John and Madonna to back off

It’s been nearly three weeks since DaBaby appeared at Rolling Loud Miami and rattled off some ill-received comments about the LGBTQ+ community. The fallout was swift; he lost endorsement deals, was kicked off major festivals such as Lollapalooza 2021 and Day N Vegas and faced heavy backlash from celebrities such as Madonna, Elton John and The Roots’ Questlove.

Despite two apologies (once he’s since deleted from Instagram), DaBaby’s reputation has undoubtedly taken a hit. But 50 Cent isn’t convinced his career is over, as much as cancel culture would presumably like that.

In an interview with E!’s Nightly Pop, the rapper-turned-television executive dismissed the controversy and was confident DaBaby will bounce back, saying, “Yeah, he will. As long as he keeps his consistency with the music.

Remember they canceled Chris Brown, five, six times?”

50 Cent believes it’s DaBaby’s meteoric rise to notoriety and lack of media training that led to this entire situation.

“He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in, as a rap artist,” he continued. “They didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar. There’s nobody that tells you, ‘Now you’re being held to these standards that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things, you can’t do these different things.’ He didn’t have a publicist involved.”

Elsewhere in the brief discussion, 50 Cent referred to DaBaby as a “very talented and special artist,” and agreed the first apology DaBaby issued just “made it worse.”

Shortly after the backlash began, DaBaby attempted to do some damage control with, “Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset. What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community … I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business” and promptly caught a tongue-lashing from CHIKA and countless others.

50 Cent then brought up Madonna, Elton John and Questlove’s criticism of DaBaby and suggested their massive star power was no match for DaBaby’s still blossoming career.

“He’s just two years into his career,” he added. “There’s no artist development, no A&R and he’s definitely had no media training.”

