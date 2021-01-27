Zvishavane school with 320 pupils and one classroom block

ZVISHAVANE – Zimbabwe’s education system remains archaic and far behind the rest of the world in many areas.

Zungwi Primary School under Chief Mazvihwa, some 40km from the mining town of Zvishavane in has one classroom block that must content with an enrolment of 320 pupils.

The classroom block has three classrooms and yet the school must have five blocks.

The Mirror was at the school recently for a district tree planting day occasion supported by Nedbank and the head Lewis Damba narrated the problems of the school. The Bank was represented its Zvishavane Branch Manager Nicholas Nyere.

Darlington Chokera who is Zvishavane District Development Coordinator was the guest of honour.

He said that some pupils attend lessons from an Apostolic Faith Mission church which is nearby while others are using a Methodist Church building.

Zungwi is a satellite school of Mapedza Primary and it was started in 2015.

“We have one building block with just three classrooms and that is far from being enough for our pupils. We also use a church building for lessons and we are appealing for support to build more blocks and create an environment conducive for learning.

“The school also has a problem of water,” said Damba.

Damba also made an appeal Nyere who promised to look into the issue by getting the matter to his superiors in Harare. https://masvingomirror.com