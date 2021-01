Supermarket manager wrecks 3 marriages in one year

Mask up! Sanitise! Maintain social distance of 2metres! Yes 2metres. Hapana chitsotsi even kumaGumtree we are practising Covid-19 prevention measures, kuzoti iwe zvako usiri HOTH, chawakosha chii, pfeka mask utinyararire. Gara mumba unoindepi, kunei, unoda kuuraya ani nacho.

Coronavirus is REAL my guy. Maita vaMasibanda, zvaitwa Mhazi, mhondi inopondera pasina gwenzi, chero pachena, vakuru vamasango, vanovhundutsa vamwe vakadzi meso anozezesa kutarira nerunako, mukakatira kwasviba, vapondi vezvipenyu zvinozvifambira.

Aiwa regai vaMasibanda regai weMhazi. Ndimwi vacho vanozezesa mamwe madzimai. Munobvuta bhonzo pamuromo wevamwe. Makapenga. That’s the character of one female Minija of this top supermarket which was renovated a couple of year back and renamed. Ndozviona hangu ndiri kumaGumtree.

The supermarket is adjacent to the closed departmental store, they share the same totem, or the owner is the same. Uyu wokutora mombe dzevatema achitengesa and opened this departmental store nezihotera musozibheri zvakare. Mukatadza

kuziva supermarket inezita rekuti nonga ugobhadhara kukundwa naHOTH, amuna wee. Thomas.

The female manager hails from Zvishavane or Shabani, her first name is….chingozadzisaiwo, she is light in complexion,

ndivo vekupenda, kwai kana munhu achishinga kupfeka mask yakasviba kuzoti nhingirikini …ini zii, mwiro. Manje muchaita mapofu nezvamunozora izvi, don’t say we was not warned. She has two children, all girls. She stays in Mucheke near Mucheke High School paimba yakaekisitendwa iya, pakona so. She leases three rooms yake bhedhuru nezvikomba, kitchen and bhedhuru

revana vasikana vaviri, vakura umwe atova kuma form chakuti. Padhuze nekwedu kumaGumtree, ndingatadza kuonawo here izvozvo.

This woman joined this chain supermarket in Zvishavane and she was transferred after she wrecked the marriage of one of the prominent sons of the Mid- lands Province. Management felt firing her would be too harsh a sentence and they transferred her

to Hwange, shiri inemuririro wayo hairegi. Kuhwange ikoko she caused akakonzeresa futi, again she snatched another woman’s husband, akasiya musha. Anonzi ane tsotso mukadzi uyu.

Management again, transferred her to Masvingo yearimuno and she has started again. Akatonyamula murume wemunhu kutaura kudai ehe ndimasibanda hatambi, surprisingly those of the shumba totem havawanzi varume kudero but not with this our minija bodo tsvsoo.

Surprise, surprise the man she snatched is also a manager in the same supermarket, zvivindi zveshumba chaizvo. Another surprise, the new husband ndishumba pazvose futi, kandi vanhu imwi mozvifambisa sei.

The nincompoop is tall, darkish in complexion, drives a Toyota Passo yeblack so its not a Honda yamanga muchifunga, nzvee, kwete yekuuraya Ginimbi.

He is a pastor kuchurch.

His name sounds like arsenal. He is a manager kubakery. HOTH is told the two started going out in November last year and in no time Arsenal had left his 8 bedroomed matrimonial home, 4 kids, I mean 4 kids, guys, guys musadaro. Kunogara nekapfambi ikaka, kana wadhliwa uchaziva zhira yekumba. Kwai dzakangotanga mbichanambichana, lying that he was achienda kunoona marwei chigayo chevarume.

Ndiye aah aah zvachose nzvee ku 3 rooms kusiya 8 rooms. Now hameno kana vana havacha chengetwa, because ichi chine tsotso dzekuti unokanganwa nemhuri nemhuri. Kwai baba nhiya vakatanga vachipiwa maheu akasotwa kare kubasa, vakatanga kuvigigwa chikafu, haa ndiye hutu.

HOTh has not forgotten about the fast food minija, no, watch this space next week, I will name and shame the uncouth manager, asina nyadzi.

Till next week makuhwa ngaritsve. https://masvingomirror.com