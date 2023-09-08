Mount Sunset Private School fails to pay teachers

MASVINGO – Mount Sunset, a group of private schools in Gutu, Beatrice and Harare has failed to pay its teachers for three months now, according to sources that spoke to The Mirror.

In total disregard of the country’s labour laws, the teachers are also said to be operating without contracts. The Mirror is told that the teachers are earning US$200 a month. Many are leaving from time to time due to non-payment of salaries.

The teachers complained that they are now failing to look after their families and come to school as a result of the situation. They said they have transport, rent and food to take care of. The school authorities are allegedly not communicating their position to the teachers.

Mount Sunset head Knowledge Tarusenga declined to discuss the matter with The Mirror over the phone.

“I can’t discuss this with you over the phone. Its best if you come to the school and see the finance director,” said Tarusenga.

Caleb Madondo, the acting director disputed the story and said all teachers had been paid and that they were happy with their wages.

“Who told you about that? We have paid salaries to all our workers and teachers are happy with their remunerations,” he said. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...