‘If you want war, we are ready for war’ Charamba warns teachers

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has warned teachers that if they continue associating with the American Embassy in Zimbabwe they will be treated as enemies and political opponents.

Charamba was commenting on tweet by US Ambassador to Zimbabwe who had said, “I met with Labor Minister Mavima today to encourage government and labor leaders to negotiate in good faith. Respect for workers’ rights will help create a more prosperous Zimbabwe.”

Said Charamba, “When you re-read this tweet from the US Ambassador barely a week ago after his meeting with Professor Mavima, and relate it to the blatantly political actions and communications of a certain segment of teachers’ unions, is the connection not obvious??? Kana vada hondo, tinoitambira. The US Ambassador can only mislead them, nothing more.”