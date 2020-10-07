MDC frustrated by toxic politics

MDC bigwigs say they are frustrated by the painfully slow progress towards the much talked about national dialogue amid claims that Government are blocking South African officials from returning to the country to assist Zimbabwe end its challenges.

MDC Alliance vice president Welshman Ncube said that the opposition party was not pleased with the current snail’s pace towards the resolution of the country’s challenges warning that failure to resolve them would lead to further complications of the problem.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa yesterday won the Gwanda mayoral election, narrowly beating Zanu-PF.

MDC Alliance candidate Njabulo Siziba garnered five votes while Zanu-PF’s Albert Ndlovu got four. There are five MDC Alliance councillors in Gwanda while Zanu has four. The seat fell vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance’s Jastone Mazhale by Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.

Matabeleland South MDC Alliance spokesperson Ntato Ndlela said: “Siziba is our new MDC Alliance mayor for Gwanda. It was a hardwon victory. We are so happy that our councillors stuck to the strategy and played their cards close to the chest so to speak.”