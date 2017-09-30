Grade 3 pupils turn theory into practice

TOP-ranked primary school, Chancellor Junior Grade 3D pupils gathered and donated second hand clothes and foodstuffs to inmates at Zororai Old People’s Home in Sakubva.

The donation, which was part of the Heritage Studies for the class’ Social Services and Volunteerism lesson, was handed over on Tuesday. Grade 3D teacher, Mrs Constance Mazambani, who coordinated the trip on behalf of her class, said the main aim was to put theory into practice.

“The staff at Zororai Old People’s Home was really happy and so were the inmates. We really want to thank our headmaster, Mr Masimba Chihowa for allowing to undertake this trip as well as parents with children in Grade 3D who contributed toward the initiative. The trip was a follow-up to the lesson delivered in class and it really helped our children to have an appreciation of the needs of the elderly. They (Zororai Old People’s Home) need more of this especially in these harsh economic conditions,” she said.

Mrs Mazambani said this was also in line with the new curriculum which is trying to mould a responsible citizen and the principle of ubuntu. Currently, Zororai Old People’s Home has 12 male and two female inmates. Meanwhile, Chancellor Junior School scooped a total of six prizes at the Manicaland Provincial Merit Awards held at the school last Friday.

The school had the highest number of candidates having four units at last year’s Grade Seven examinations. The school had 71 four pointers, the highest ever total in the history of the exams in Zimbabwe.

The school was also adjudged to be having the best ECD model centre in Mutare District. – Manica Post