Minister warns Trevor Ncube, threatens govt AMH business cut-off

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has warned Trevor Ncube, the owner of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) to shut up and stop ranting otherwise his business stands to lose all government business.

Ncube fell out with Mutodi after AMH raised the prices of its newspapers, NewsDay, The Standard and The Zimbabwe Independent by 100 percent. This did not go down well with Mutodi who declared that all newspapers should cost $1 and warned the group not to engage in any speculative behaviour.

Ncube took to social media and justified the increase in prices arguing that the current prices are unsustainable.

On Friday, Ncube accused Mutodi of organising thugs to attack vendors selling NewsDay and the Zimbabwe Independent after two groups of men targeted newspaper vendors and burned AMH newspapers. Mutodi denied any involvement in the attack and responded by threatening Ncube with financial hardship after warning him that he may not be as clever as he thinks. Writing on Twitter, Mutodi said,

If Trevor Ncube continues with his thoughtless rants against licensing authorities, government will be forced to instruct all its departments, parastatals and associated companies to stop adverts and subscribing AMH products. You are just Trevor Ncube, not Clever Ncube.

However, Ncube appears not to be backing down. The publisher also tweeted his own message in which he defiantly claimed that all the Ministers and high profile people he had fought with on matters of principle had ultimately lost the battles. Ncube gave examples of former first lady Grace Mugabe and former ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Terence Mukupe. Said Ncube,

Below are the chaps I have fought with on these streets on matters of principle.

1. Jonathan Moyo

2. Tyson Kasukuwere

3. Grace Mugabe

4. Terrence Mukupe I wonder where they are now. So who is next? I wonder. God fights all my battles.