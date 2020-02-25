Zimbabwe govt crafts five-year development strategy

Government is working on a five-year National Development Strategy (NDS) to bolster infrastructure projects deemed crucial for the attainment of an upper middle income status by 2030. The NDS is set to be launched in September and will replace the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), a two-year economic blueprint launched in October 2018 which runs its course in December.

TSP set in motion a number of infrastructure projects spanning across energy, roads and social services such as water and health provision.

It focused on stabilising the macro-economy, laying a foundation for sustainable and shared private sector-led growth.

Essentially, TSP marked the commencement of a development journey, which has achieved milestones on fiscal consolidation, monetary policy restoration, liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, structural and governance reforms, re-engagement, investment promotion and support for the productive sectors.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development said: “Pursuant to this and in line with Vision 2030, the end of the TSP marks the beginning of the first 5-year National Development Strategy (NDS1) — (2021-2025); and the second 5-year National Development Strategy (NDS2) —(2026-2030.

“Government of Zimbabwe, therefore, wishes to inform citizens, private sector, non-governmental organisations and cooperating partners, among other stakeholders that the preparations for the development of the first 5-year National Development Strategy have officially started.

“The strategy is expected to be launched in September 2020, coinciding with the preparations for the 2021 National Budget.”

The Finance ministry is now set to roll out outreach programmes targeting all stakeholders to gather views as part of the wider stakeholder consultations.

Stakeholders with contributions towards the NDS can start sending them to Secretary for Finance, Mr George Guvamatanga, who is based at Mgandane Dlodlo Building (formerly New Government Complex).

President Mnangagwa’s Government has pledged to deliver tangible development focusing on infrastructure, arguing that the country was 20 years behind its regional peers.

Such projects will create job opportunities.

Many infrastructural projects, including expanding energy infrastructure, airports and roads expansion, are underway.

Works are underway on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, with the conclusion of the project primed for 2023.

Already, a 3km stretch has been officially commissioned in Beatrice, with contractors busy on other stretches.

Serious work is also taking place on the dangerous Marongora stretch along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Last week, the contractor was gravelling and applying asphalt as progress continues.

Government has also provided funds towards interventions to improve access to clean water and waste water treatment in Harare and other municipalities, which are struggling due to years of mismanagement.