Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria opens book of condolences for Mugabe

PRETORIA – A book of condolences has been opened at the embassy of Zimbabwe in Pretoria for people who want to convey messages of sympathy following the death of former president Robert Mugabe.

“To give those who wish to convey their condolences and sympathy on the passing on of the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, the embassy of Zimbabwe in Pretoria has opened a book of condolences in his memory and honour,” Ambassador David Hamadziripi told African News Agency.

The book will be available for signing on Thursday and Friday from 10am to 3pm.

The book of condolences will be available at the Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria and the country’s two consulates in Johannesburg and in Cape Town.

Mugabe’s mortal remains arrived at Zimbabwe’s main airport on Wednesday afternoon from Singapore. The outspoken former president ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted in November 2017.