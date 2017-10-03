Gang targets Zimbabwean nationals in Limpopo highway

Johannesburg – An armed gang attacked and robbed a group of Zimbabwean nationals travelling along the N1 near Polokwane, killing one person on Tuesday, Limpopo police said.

”Nine occupants who were all Zimbabwean nationals, were travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe in a Toyota Quantum along the N1 when a grey Toyota Avanza forcefully pulled them off the road.

“The suspects started shooting randomly until the Quantum lost control and got stuck in a donga alongside the road”, said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The robbers killed a 28-year-old passenger during the shooting. They then searched the vehicle and occupants, robbing them of cash before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

African News Agency