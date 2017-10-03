Tajamuka spokesperson quits after embezzlement claims

HARARE – Zimbabwean Tajamuka/Sesijikile lobby group spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi quit following allegations of donor fund embezzlement, the group confirmed on Monday.

The Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group has been lobbying for President Robert Mugabe to be ousted.

“We want to inform stockholders of the campaign and all progressive activists that Promise Mkwananzi voluntarily decided to temporarily recuse himself from the task as #Tajamuka/Sesjikile campaign spokesperson to allow allegations levelled against him to be investigated,” a statement by the pressure group read.

“However, he will continue to participate in campaigns activities. We welcome this noble decision that detaches the young peoples’ campaign from potential jeopardy. We applaud Mkwananzi for leading by example…”

The pressure group spokesperson stood accused of misappropriating funds meant for their activities. He was said to have personalised a Subaru vehicle, which was reportedly donated for their activities as well.

Tajamuka said they would soon probe the allegations.

Promise Mkwananzi of @tajamuka says Zimbabweans to support the coalition. I’m sitting with Settlement Chikwinya exKwekwe MP b4 MDCT split. pic.twitter.com/x5aZzGVFry