Lewis Hamilton crowned 2018 Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton has become Formula 1 world champion for the fifth time to cement his place among the sport’s all-time legends.

Hamilton wrapped up the 2018 crown with fourth place at the Mexican GP.

Hamilton is just the third driver in history to win five or more Drivers’ Championships after Juan Manuel Fangio, the 1950s great, and Michael Schumacher.

Only Schumacher, with seven titles, has now won more F1 championships than Hamilton.

Most F1 world titles Driver Number of championships Michael Schumacher 7 Juan Manuel Fangio 5 Lewis Hamilton 5 Alain Prost 4 Sebastian Vettel 4

All of Hamilton’s 2018 results

“It’s a very strange feeling right now. It wasn’t won here, it was won through a lot of hard work through many races,” said Hamilton.

“I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 so to complete this – Fangio had done it with Mercedes – it’s an incredible feeling and very surreal at the moment.”

An emotional Lewis Hamilton reflects on winning his fifth world title after finishing fourth at the Mexican GP

At 33 years of age and in his 12th season of F1, Hamilton is at the same stage of his career as Schumacher was when the German great clinched his fifth crown in 2002.

Hamilton savours title ‘dream’

Fangio, who won five of the first eight F1 championships after the series was launched in 1950, was 46 years old when he won his fifth and final title in 1957.

Fifth world titles compared Year won fifth title Seasons to fifth title Age at fifth title Fangio 1957 7 46 Schumacher 2002 12 33 Hamilton 2018 12