Mthuli Extends Suspension Of Old Mutual, PPC Stock Fungibility By 12 Months

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has extended a suspension of the fungibility of Old Mutual and PPC Limited stock for another year.

Minister Ncube said the government was still considering the implications of an audit report.

The government last March banned the movement of PPC and Old Mutual shares across borders claiming that this fueled currency speculation.

Ncube’s directive was issued on 12 March 2021 under General Notice 371A of 2021, titled “Exchange Control (Suspension of Fungibility of Certain Shares) Order 2021”. It read in part: