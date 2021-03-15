Robbers break into Justice Matanda-Moyo’s office

UNKNOWN people broke into the office of Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo over the weekend at Mt Pleasant Business Park.

Investigations are now underway to establish if any crucial documents or property are missing.

After the disturbing incident, Justice Matanda Moyo took an early break and decided to work away from the offices.

Justice Matanda-Moyo confirmed the development this morning.

“Yes, there was a break in at my office. Investigations are in progress,” she said.