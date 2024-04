ZINARA Announces ZiG Toll Fees

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZiG) has announced new toll fees effective from the 9th of April, 2024.

According to ZINARA’s notice, the USD tariffs remain unchanged. On Premium roads, the ZiG fees are as follows: Light Motor-Vehicle ($54), Minibuses ($81), Buses ($108), Heavy Vehicles ($135), Haulage Trucks ($270), and Residential Discount Per Term ($1,080).

On Other roads, the ZiG fees are as follows: Light Motor-Vehicle ($41), Minibuses ($68), Buses ($81), Heavy Vehicles ($108), Haulage Trucks ($203), and Residential Discount Per Term ($810).

Here are the details: Premium Roads: Vehicle Class USD Tariff ZiG Tariff Motorcycle Exempted Exempted Light Motor-Vehicle $4.00 $54 Minibuses $6.00 $81 Buses $8.00 $108 Heavy Vehicles $10.00 $135 Haulage Trucks $20.00 $270 Residential Discount Per Term $80.00 $1,080 Other Roads: Vehicle Class USD Tariff ZiG Tariff Motorcycle Exempted Exempted Light Motor-Vehicle $3.00 $41 Minibuses $5.00 $68 Buses $6.00 $81 Heavy Vehicles $8.00 $108 Haulage Trucks $15.00 $203 Residential Discount Per Term $60.00 $810 More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...